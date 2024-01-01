Must Read! 2023 Recap: Celeb Couples' Buzz – Ananya-Aditya to Tamannaah-Vijay!

MUMBAI: In 2023, Bollywood stars kept the gossip mills churning with their latest releases and intriguing relationships. From secret meet-ups to public appearances, celebrity couples made headlines, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Let's take a look at the year's buzziest couples:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur:

Ananya and Aditya, despite neither confirming nor denying their relationship, caught everyone's attention after separate appearances on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Ananya's witty response about being "Ananya Roy Kapur" added to the mystery. Aditya described Ananya as "pure joy and bliss," leaving fans speculating about their 'hush-hush' meetings and a possible New Year celebration.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma:

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma created a buzz with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Breaking her 18-year-long no-kissing policy for Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah called Vijay her "happy place." Their hand-in-hand appearances at parties and red-carpet events added charm to their story.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya:

Shikhar Pahariya almost made it official on Instagram, declaring, "I am all yours." The couple was spotted seeking blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, showcasing their bond at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda:

The duo, known for their on-screen collaborations, faced dating rumours, especially after Ranbir Kapoor teased Rashmika during Animal's promotions. Vijay Deverakonda's "I love Rashmika" over the phone on a talk show added a blush-worthy moment.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan:

While the status of their relationship remains uncertain, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been spotted at parties and movie nights. Palak describes Ibrahim as a "very sweet guy," emphasising their friendship.

Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan:

Rumours sparked when Tara and Kartik were seen having a late-night dinner with friends in Mumbai. Tara's birthday wish for Kartik on Instagram Stories fueled speculations, creating curiosity around their relationship.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu:

AP Dhillon made his relationship with actress Banita Sandhu's Instagram official. The couple, who were featured in a video together, shared stunning pictures, with Banita declaring, "With me," and AP responding with pinched finger emojis.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz:

Ishaan Khatter's relationship status stirred social media when he was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. Their discreet exit from an event in the same car sparked curiosity, leaving fans intrigued.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani:

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made headlines after being spotted holding hands at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash. Aadar later made it Instagram official with a mushy picture, calling Alekha the "light of his life."

As 2023 concludes, which celebrity couple do you think has the best chemistry?

