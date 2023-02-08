Wow! Have a look at the recent celebrity couples who went on vacation

From Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, have a look at the list of Bollywood couples who have given some major couple goals with their vacation pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 20:13
movie_image: 
Bollywood

MUMBAI:  Over the time these top Bollywood actors have been treating the fans with their perfect couple goals. Fans never fail to shower their love on their favorite Jodis and keep sharing about them.

Recently we have seen Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoying their vacation and now today let us have a look at the other Bollywood jodis who were seen enjoying their vacation recently and giving some major goals.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

One of the most talked about pairs in today’s time is of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. They have been clicked together many times in different parts of the city and now the pictures of their vacation from Argentina are getting viral all over.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advan

Newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are indeed one of the major head turners of B-Town. Recently we have seen the couple enjoying their vacation to celebrate the birthday of Kiara. The video has grabbed the attention of the fans and indeed actress Kiara Advani was looking hot in a bikini.

ALSO READ-  Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The pictures of the couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from their Europe vacation are grabbing the attention of the fans. These pictures are indeed not only giving some major couple goals but also perfect family goals. Actress Kareena Kapoor has dropped these pictures on her social media page and attracted the fans all over.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

There were viral pictures of the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Europe. These pictures have grabbed the attention of the fans, which has also added fuel to the fire of rumors about their relationship. Indeed they are yet another loved Jodi in B Town.

Well these are the Bollywood couples who were recently seen attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their vacation trips. What are your views on this and which is your favorite Jodi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

 

vADITYA ROY KAPUR Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Ananya Pandey Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pyaar ke Saat Vachchan Dharampatni: OMG! Pratiksha has the worst nightmare about Ravi dying!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and...
Exclusive! Gandii Baat 7 actor Basant Kumar to be seen in Crime and Confession season 2
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some explosive information coming from the world of movies, Ott and television...
Wow! Have a look at the recent celebrity couples who went on vacation
MUMBAI:  Over the time these top Bollywood actors have been treating the fans with their perfect couple goals. Fans...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt and becomes the first finalist and last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2 by winning the Ticket to the Finale task
MUMBAI: The Ticket to the Finale task finally came to an end, and it was filled with drama and excitement! After the...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav: What! Daksh brings Shiv's statue to the Yagya
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Recent Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop
Shriya Saran
Wow! Shriya Saran and hubby Andrei Koscheev exude amazing chemistry at their Roman holiday
Sushmita Sen
SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”
Nitin Desai
Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year
Hrithik roshan
Uff! Hrithik Roshan shares his Argentinian vacation picture with ladylove Saba Azad, calls her “Winter Girl”
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! “She needs to work on her walk” Netizens troll actress Sara Ali Khan for her way of walking