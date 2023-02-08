Wow! Have a look at the recent celebrity couples who went on vacation

MUMBAI: Over the time these top Bollywood actors have been treating the fans with their perfect couple goals. Fans never fail to shower their love on their favorite Jodis and keep sharing about them.

Recently we have seen Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoying their vacation and now today let us have a look at the other Bollywood jodis who were seen enjoying their vacation recently and giving some major goals.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

One of the most talked about pairs in today’s time is of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. They have been clicked together many times in different parts of the city and now the pictures of their vacation from Argentina are getting viral all over.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advan

Newly married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are indeed one of the major head turners of B-Town. Recently we have seen the couple enjoying their vacation to celebrate the birthday of Kiara. The video has grabbed the attention of the fans and indeed actress Kiara Advani was looking hot in a bikini.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The pictures of the couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from their Europe vacation are grabbing the attention of the fans. These pictures are indeed not only giving some major couple goals but also perfect family goals. Actress Kareena Kapoor has dropped these pictures on her social media page and attracted the fans all over.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

There were viral pictures of the rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Europe. These pictures have grabbed the attention of the fans, which has also added fuel to the fire of rumors about their relationship. Indeed they are yet another loved Jodi in B Town.

Well these are the Bollywood couples who were recently seen attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their vacation trips. What are your views on this and which is your favorite Jodi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

