Must Read! Aarav Kumar – The Star Kid who has been away from the limelight

MUMBAI: Star kids getting clicked at parties or outside the gym is nothing new. However, there are a few star kids who have not been in the limelight much and one of them is Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar.

Aarav is 20 years old and the times he has only been papped is when he is with his parents and Akshay and Twinkle Khanna. He doesn’t even a have a social media account, and even if he has one that has not grabbed anyone’s attention yet.

Also Read:Wow! Check out the 12 franchises that superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of

However, the interesting part is that there are many fan clubs of Aarav on Instagram, and they keep on sharing pictures and the videos of the star kid. One of the fan clubs also claims that he is an actor.

But, Aarav is not interested in acting. During an interview, Akshay had revealed that Aarav is not interested in making a career in cinema. He was to become a fashion designer and he wants to study at a fashion college in London.

Last year, on Aarav’s birthday, Twinkle had shared a couple of pictures of her son, and captioned it as, “And he turns 20! It’s hard enough raising them, but it’s harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It’s been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks. Happy Birthday Aarav!”

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Aarav will make a mark in the fashion industry or will later follow the footsteps of his parents and become an actor.

Also Read: Curious! Was Anil Kapoor's high fee demand the reason behind his exit from Welcome 3?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.







