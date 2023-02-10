Must Read! Abhinav Shukla on soon embracing parenthood with pregnant wife Rubina Dilaik, “The decision to become a parent was mine…”

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child. The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav who is also a well known actor has now opened about embracing parenthood in future.

Abhinav said, “I am genuinely thrilled about becoming a father. The decision to become a parent was mine, and I discussed it with Rubi(na) about two-three years ago, and she was on board with it. So, I am very excited. Furthermore, I have come to realize that I need to become more responsible now because responsibilities are going to increase. For all these years, if I wanted to travel somewhere, I could simply pack my bags the next morning and leave. Well, that's not going to happen, at least for a year.”

He further said, “Once the baby grows up, I plan to introduce them to the outdoors. So, I am genuinely looking forward to this new journey. As of now, Rubi and I are preparing for sleepless nights, lots of love, and joy.”

Recently the couple announced their pregnancy in a sweet post. Check it out;

