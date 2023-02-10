Must Read! Abhinav Shukla on soon embracing parenthood with pregnant wife Rubina Dilaik, “The decision to become a parent was mine…”

The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav who is also a well known actor has now opened about embracing parenthood in future.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 22:15
movie_image: 
Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla recently announced her pregnancy and said that she is expecting her first child. The couple are over the moon and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Abhinav who is also a well known actor has now opened about embracing parenthood in future.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried

Abhinav said, “I am genuinely thrilled about becoming a father. The decision to become a parent was mine, and I discussed it with Rubi(na) about two-three years ago, and she was on board with it. So, I am very excited. Furthermore, I have come to realize that I need to become more responsible now because responsibilities are going to increase. For all these years, if I wanted to travel somewhere, I could simply pack my bags the next morning and leave. Well, that's not going to happen, at least for a year.”

He further said, “Once the baby grows up, I plan to introduce them to the outdoors. So, I am genuinely looking forward to this new journey. As of now, Rubi and I are preparing for sleepless nights, lots of love, and joy.”

Recently the couple announced their pregnancy in a sweet post. Check it out;

Also Read-Rubina Dilaik reveals that Bigg Boss is a scripted show, and that being the face of the channel does help you to win the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly
 

Choti Bahu Rubina Dilaik Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Jeannie Aur Juju Bigg Boss Salman Khan Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Himachal TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
MUMBAI: The competent Deols have set the big screen on fire every time they come up there. Be it veteran actor...
Woah! Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat reveals about sensing the romance brewing between co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, '... we all knew'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to shell out major couple goals. They fell in love with...
Wow! Bharti Singh decides to pitch her cooking skills at Shark Tank India season 3, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts
MUMBAI: The laughing queen Bharti Singh has a huge fan following in showbiz. She began her career as a comedian and...
Woah! Check out the upcoming K-dramas releasing this October
MUMBAI: When it comes to Korean entertainment, the new month is all set to surprise you with a dose of laughter, drama...
Woah! Kourtney Kardashian reveals how Kim wasn't happy with her being the 'centre of attention', read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian didn't hold back when talking to her younger sister Kim Kardashian in the Season Four...
Woah! Netizens have a series of reactions under Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photodump, take a look
MUMBAI: Once upon a time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the most good-looking couple in Hollywood. Their love...
Recent Stories
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
Pulkit
Woah! Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat reveals about sensing the romance brewing between co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, '... we all knew'
Nam
Woah! Check out the upcoming K-dramas releasing this October
Brad
Woah! Netizens have a series of reactions under Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photodump, take a look
Raj Kapoor
Really! Raj Kapoor chose Dimple Kapadia over Neetu Singh for his son Rishi Kapoor’s debut Bobby, read on to know why
Janhvi Kapoor
What! When Janhvi Kapoor was shocked to see her morphed pictures in 'almost pornographic websites'