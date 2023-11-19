Must Read! Abhishek Bachchan opens up about his drunk scenes in Ghoomer, “didn’t touch a drop of alcohol”

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer released on 18th August and received critical acclaim for it. Not only Saiyami but also Abhishek’s performance was appreciated in the film. The latter said that his character of an alcoholic was tough to play as he performed the scenes without consuming a drop of alcohol.

Abhishek opened up about it and said, “If I have to push me to choose that one thing— I think it would have to be the alcohol. I mean, I didn't touch a drop of alcohol throughout the making of it. So, a lot of actors I've heard like to sometimes drink and do drunk scenes because it just helps with the realism of it. But it was very clear that I didn't want to do that.”

Abhishek further added, “an alcoholic might be most composed when under the influence of alcohol, and conversely, less in control when sober. However, for his role as Paddy, the decision was made to portray the character as being most in control and lucid while drunk. The aim was to present the unconventional idea that the character's normal state was inebriated, and his abnormal state was sobriety. "We tried to flip it, and that was, I think, a big challenge for me.”

Ghoomer also starred Shabana Azmi and had a special cameo appearance by the late Bishan Singh Bedi.

