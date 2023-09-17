Must Read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals all the ‘heavy lifting at home’ is done by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. They have a massive fan following who love to see them at red carpet events and various other functions. The couple also usually get their daughter Aradhya too and they make one happy family making perfect family pictures for the paparazzi.

Abhishek, during a recent interview spoke about his soon to be teen daughter Aradhya. He said that he does not try to deal with the Heavy lifting at home. He told a news portal, “I have to put a caveat here – I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work. The point is, do not try and deal with it. I do not think the new generation has a sense of hierarchy. That was something we were brought up with.”

The Ghoomer actor further added, “They are inquisitive… they are like ‘Why? Why should I just listen to you because you are my mother?’ They are far more informed, they are born into this era of information and technology. (So my advice is just) answer their questions.”

Abhishek also mentioned that he had questioned his sister Shweta on giving her children mobile phones at the age of 10. She however made Abhishek understand that he got his mobile phone even before their dad Amiatbh.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher.

