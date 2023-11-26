Must read! Actor Namashi Chakraborty reveals how people only talk about his father, Mithun Chakraborty, and not mother Yogita Baali

Actor Namashi Chakraborty has said that his mother, Yogita Baali, was a wonderful actor in her era but people only talk to him about his dad - Mithun Chakraborty. He was speaking with Aaj Tak in a new interview when Namashi also said that he only likes to watch his mom pair up with Mithun onscreen.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Namashi

MUMBAI: Actor Namashi Chakraborty has said that his mother, Yogita Baali, was a wonderful actor in her era but people only talk to him about his dad - Mithun Chakraborty. He was speaking with Aaj Tak in a new interview when Namashi also said that he only likes to watch his mom pair up with Mithun onscreen.

Also read -Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Asked why he rarely talks about his bond with his mother, Namashi said, “Mostly, people associate me with my father alone, no one has ever mentioned my mom. Even she was a wonderful actor in her era. People get focussed on papa. I share a special relationship with my mom. She keeps the family together.”

Talking about how much of his mom's work has he followed, Namashi told the news channel, "I have seen some of her film but she gets embarrassed and tells me 'do not watch my films'. Between the 70s and the 80s, she did more than 100 films. Among her films, I like Ajnabee and Beshaq. I can only watch her onscreen with papa. I feel bad when she is with some other hero. I have seen papa acting my entire life but it feels weird when I watch Ma onscreen.

Having featured in films such as Parwana and Ganga Tera Pani Amrit in early 1970s, Yogita went on to star in many films including Kunwara Baap, Ajanabee, Apradhi, and Sauda.

Yogita, who is the niece of Geeta Bali, divorced Kishore Kumar in 1978 and married Mithun Chakraborty the next year. Together, they have four children - Mahaakshay, Ushmey, and Dishani, apart from Namashi.

Namashi made his onscreen debut earlier this year with Bad Boy which also featured Amrin Qureshi. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amree, the daughter of film producer Sajid Qureshi. Apart from Namashi and Amrin, the movie features Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Mithun is likely to be seen in the fifth installment of the hit comedy franchise Houseful which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. The new film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and may get a Diwali release next year. Mithun had featured in second instalment of the movie.

Also read - Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty talks about his debut film 'Bad Boy'

Apart from the comedy movie, Mithun also has a Christmas release in the pipeline - his Bengali film Kabuliwala will release in theeatres this December.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

Namashi Chakraborty Mithun Chakraborty Yogita Baali Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Charu Asopa opens up about co-parenting daughter Ziana with ex-husband Rajeev Sen
MUMBAI: Recently, actor Charu Asopa (35), who got divorced with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen (37) a few months ago, ending...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: shocking! Vaibhav plans to murder Bijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must read! Actor Namashi Chakraborty reveals how people only talk about his father, Mithun Chakraborty, and not mother Yogita Baali
MUMBAI: Actor Namashi Chakraborty has said that his mother, Yogita Baali, was a wonderful actor in her era but people...
Oh No! YRKKH: Akshara faces a big challenge to overcome before death.
MUMBAI: In the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a new storyline unfolds for Armaan and Abhira. Also Read:...
What! Jhanak: Jhanak is revealed to be an illegitimate child in the upcoming episode.
MUMBAI : Expect complicated situations for both Anirudh and Jhanak in the upcoming episodes as a major truth is...
Shocking! Vicky Kaushal reveals the moment when Katrina Kaif 'Threatened' him by saying 'Shaadi Rahne Do'; Here’s Why?
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one married couple that restored our confidence in marriage and "happily...
Recent Stories
Namashi
Must read! Actor Namashi Chakraborty reveals how people only talk about his father, Mithun Chakraborty, and not mother Yogita Baali
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Shocking! Vicky Kaushal reveals the moment when Katrina Kaif 'Threatened' him by saying 'Shaadi Rahne Do'; Here’s Why?
TARA SUTARIA
Must read! Tara Sutaria talks about her challenging phases in the industry and how she overcame it
Vandana Pathak
Certainly! Vandana Pathak sheds light on missing out on the roles due to age, Highlights her return as Jayshree; Says ‘Returning as Jayshree is truly special for me’
Raj
Finally! Once Raj Kapoor reacted to rumours of his affair with Nargis: Denied cheating on wife Krishna Raj Kapoor; Says ‘whatever belonged to one, one had it…’
Ranbir
Must read! Ranbir Kapoor reveals the reason why Anil Kapoor was missing during the trailer launch of Animal
Sanjay
Woah! This actor physically assaulted his superstar wife and damaged her eye, met with a tragic fire accident, guess who