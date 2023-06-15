Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at movies in which Saif Ali Khan stole the show as a villain and a supporting actor

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Raavan in Adipurush. While the makers haven’t shown him in the trailer much, everyone is expecting him to give a good performance in the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 13:24
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is slated to release on 16th June 2023. When the first teaser of the film was released a few months ago, Saif was given good screen time in it. However, in the trailers of the film apart from the Sita Haran sequence we don’t get to see him in them.

Saif has been in the industry for three decades and has starred in multiple hit movies. But, whenever he took up a supporting role or he played a villain, the actor stole the show from the leads.

So, today, let’s look at movies in which Saif stole the show as a villain and a supporting actor...

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai was about three friends, and Saif played one of them. The actor’s screen time was less than Aamir Khan, but with his comic timing he surely stole the show, and even won an award for his performance in the movie.

Also Read: Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas' Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Leaving a mark in a movie which has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is surely a big deal. Saif Ali Khan left a strong mark with his supporting role in Kal Ho Naa Ho which also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role.

Omkara

In Omkara, Saif played the role of the antagonist Langda Tyagi. He was so good in the movie that he even won an award for his performance in it.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Before Adipurush, Saif and Om Raut had teamed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He played the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod and his negative role was appreciated by one and all. Once again, he won an award for it.

Well, even just a scene in the trailer of Adipurush has made everyone excited to watch him as Raavan.

Also Read: The idea is to do something new and not safe: Saif Ali Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 13:24

