Must Read! Aditi Govitrikar calls her divorce the lowest phase, and expresses her struggles to accept it; Says ‘Mere saath aise kaise ho gaya…’

MUMBAI: Aditi Govitrikar, a model and actor, and her former husband Muffazal Lakdawala have been divorced for the past 13 years. To find closure, though, she wants to one day have a conversation with him across the table. The pair wed in 1998 and divorced in 2009 after an 11-year relationship. Govitrikar raised their two children together, a son and a daughter.

Also read: Must read! Aditi Govitrikar shares her fear of casting couch experiences and her regret of turning down Yash Chopra's offer

In a recent interview, Govitrikar discussed her divorce, calling it "unfortunate" and said it shouldn't have happened. She said, “Failure of my marriage is one of the lowest points of my life. I like winning. Since childhood I have wanted to win, I wanted to be first in class, I wanted to win Fear Factor, I wanted to win Bigg Boss. In that aspect, to have a partnership fall apart like that was difficult to digest. I thought, ‘Mere saath aise kaise ho gaya (How did this happen to me)?'”

Yet she accepted what life gave her and “realised I might have also gone wrong somewhere, taali toh do haath se bajti hai (it takes two to tango).” Even though Govitrikar's primary relationship with her ex-husband is through her kids, she still hopes to speak with him and find closure in her future.

She stated, “I wish someday we sit across the table and sort out because sometimes you need closure after a fight. There are many unsaid things, so maybe someday we will…A closure will be good for both the parties and also for the kids. It’s been 13 years, but you can’t forget your past. It holds you back.”

Her two kids are still in contact with their father, but she had many challenges as a single parent. She shared, “It was very difficult. I come from a very happy childhood. My parents used to make decisions for us together. It may be as small as deciding whether kids should go on a trip, I had to decide everything alone and play both father and mother. There was also the feeling of guilt for leaving my children with my mother or sister for work.”

Govitrikar sometimes seeks a friend these days, but she resists attraction even when it arises since she believes she must take care of her kids. She let go of the one guy she was drawn to because he didn't like children.

She added, “That person was not fond of children and that was a big red flag for me. My children are my world and I can’t be with anyone who generally doesn’t like kids. I knew this train was not going anywhere.”

Also read: Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar on Mismatched season 3, "It has been approved, so looking forward to that"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express