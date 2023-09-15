Must read! Aditi Govitrikar shares her fear of casting couch experiences and her regret of turning down Yash Chopra's offer

Model-actor Aditi Govitrikar is a more prominent name in the field of modelling than in acting. She has regrets about not doing many films and only focusing on her career as a model and doing ad films instead of feature films.
MUMBAI:  Model-actor Aditi Govitrikar is a more prominent name in the field of modelling than in acting. She has regrets about not doing many films and only focusing on her career as a model and doing ad films instead of feature films. 

In fact, the late filmmaker, Yash Chopra had also once invited her to meet him but she declined the offer saying she is not keen on doing movies. Later, when she made up her mind to become an actor, she was dissuaded by casting couch experiences.

While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Aditi shared, “When I participated in Gladrags, Yash Chopra ji was among the judges. He had called me for a meeting. But I got scared that I don’t know anything about movies since my background is like that, I come from a middle-class family. So, I couldn’t muster the courage to go meet him.”

So, Aditi sent a message to the filmmaker’s office that she was not interested in doing movies. Later, she regretted her decision. “That was my foolishness, who does that? I felt it was stupid. It was a stupid mistake which I made in life.”

Aditi eventually felt that the acting field was not for her. “A few experiences happened that made me think this is not for me. There were some casting couch experiences and I didn’t know how to handle them. It was not like my mother could come with me every time because she lived in Panvel. So, there was nobody who could come with me and protect me from all this. Vo jo darr baith gaya, after that I didn’t bother.”

However, the actor-model felt safer working in the South Indian film industry as she had heard from people that it is a “cleaner” and more “professional” industry. Hence, she made her acting debut with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Thammudu, which was released in the year 1999.

Later, Aditi Govitrikar starred in a few Hindi movies [De Dana Dan (2009), Paheli (2005), 16th December (2002), Bheja Fry 2 (2011)], and was last seen in the Netflix series, Mismatched, also starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli. More than acting, Aditi focuses on her career as a wellness coach.

Credits - The Indian Express 

