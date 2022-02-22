Must Read! After Kangana Ranaut makes ‘Romcom Bimbo’ comment, Alia Bhatt REACTS

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently the talk of the town. It stars actress Alia Bhatt in the central role.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for expressing her bold and often controversial opinions, took to her Instagram stories last week and slammed Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt has now reacted to her comment.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut called her ‘romcom bimbo’ and ‘papa ki pari’ and wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office..” Kangana had also called out the film for its ‘wrong casting’.

Further, she added, “yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.” Alia, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, responded to Kangana’s comments at a promotional event in Kolkata. While launching the new song Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia, in a statement to the news agency PTI, said “Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That’s all I want to say.”

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. For the uninitiated, Kangana has also grabbed headlines for slamming a young girl who imitated Alia’s dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS