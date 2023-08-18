Must Read! After Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel, these HIT jodis should make a big screen comeback

MUMBAI : Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have taken the box office by storm with Gadar 2. The jodi of Tara and Sakina is being loved by one and all. Now, as Sunny and Ameesha’s hit jodi is back and getting such a good response at the box office, we would love to see many other hit jodis back on the big screens...

Check out the list below...

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were last seen together in the 2015 release Dilwale. The film didn’t do a great business at the box office, and even SRK and Kajol’s fans were not much happy with the film as the latter had a negative role in it. But now, we are sure that the fans of the DDLJ jodi would love to watch them on the big screens together again.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection

Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the best-looking jodis of early 2000s. But, after starring in a few films, they didn’t do any movie together. They were supposed to star in Shuddhi, but the movie never materialised.

Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji

Abhishek and Rani’s jodi was also loved by one and all. One of the reasons that Bunty Aur Babli 2 didn’t do well was that Abhishek wasn’t a part of it, and Saif replaced him. But, it will be great to watch Rani and Abhishek on the big screens together again.

Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji

One more jodi that the audience would like to see is Rani and Aamir’s pairing. They had amazing chemistry in Ghulam and impressed one and all with their performance in Talaash as well. It will be great to watch them on the big screens together.

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starred in many hit films in the 90s. There are reports of them starring in Welcome 3, but it is not yet known whether they are paired opposite each other or not. However, audiences would surely love to watch them as a jodi in a movie.

Also Read: WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her first OTT film with a quirky video; says, “Sab Poo aur Geet mein atke hue hai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





