Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection

Here’s how much Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 11:59
movie_image: 
Gadar

MUMBAI: After a fantastic second weekend, Gadar 2 showed a drop during weekdays, but it was still collecting in double digit. However, on its day 14, the film has come down to single digit collection. But, the movie is already a blockbuster, so it totally doesn’t matter.

On its day 14, the film collected Rs. 8.40 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 419.10 crore, which is excellent. As we said, Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster, but now, it is competing with three films, KGF 2 Hindi, Baahubali 2 Hindi, and Pathaan.

Also Read: Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion

It is yet to cross the lifetime collection of these three films and now, it all depends on how well the movie will perform at the box office during its third weekend. It will easily surpass the collection of KGF 2 Hindi which had collected Rs. 434.70 crore, but let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi (Rs. 510.99 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 543.05 crore).

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has slowed down at the box office. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautan, and Pankaj Tripathi, has collected Rs. 126.42 crore in two weeks.

Now, Dream Girl 2 releases today, so it might affect OMG 2 at the box office, but it will be interesting to see if the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will affect  Gadar 2 or not.

Are you excited to watch Dream Girl 2? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Ananya Panday on joining the cast of Dream Girl 2, “Nushrratt was amazing in the first one, I loved her work”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

