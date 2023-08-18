Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection

MUMBAI: After a fantastic second weekend, Gadar 2 showed a drop during weekdays, but it was still collecting in double digit. However, on its day 14, the film has come down to single digit collection. But, the movie is already a blockbuster, so it totally doesn’t matter.

On its day 14, the film collected Rs. 8.40 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 419.10 crore, which is excellent. As we said, Gadar 2 is already a blockbuster, but now, it is competing with three films, KGF 2 Hindi, Baahubali 2 Hindi, and Pathaan.

It is yet to cross the lifetime collection of these three films and now, it all depends on how well the movie will perform at the box office during its third weekend. It will easily surpass the collection of KGF 2 Hindi which had collected Rs. 434.70 crore, but let’s wait and watch whether the film will be able to beat Baahubali 2 Hindi (Rs. 510.99 crore) and Pathaan (Rs. 543.05 crore).

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has slowed down at the box office. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautan, and Pankaj Tripathi, has collected Rs. 126.42 crore in two weeks.

Now, Dream Girl 2 releases today, so it might affect OMG 2 at the box office, but it will be interesting to see if the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will affect Gadar 2 or not.

