Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her mark in the entertainment industry. She is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

Aishwarya who is married to Abhishek Bachchan portrays a woman who has strong family values and is truly a generous soul. Recently, the Dhoom 2 actress celebrated her 50th birthday at an event and spoke about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer.

Aishwarya decided to celebrate her birthday by spending time with individuals battling cancer where her daughter Aardhya and mother Vrinda too were there. She also opened up about her family’s experience with the disease. She revealed that her mother was diagnosed with Cancer last year and her late father too had a similar condition. Aishwarya said, “I don't know if I should say this, but cancer has become a part of our lives.” She added, “Thankfully, with the assistance of numerous medical professionals, my mother has now made a complete recovery.”

Aishwarya also said that she has been connected with these causes much before her parent’s diagnosis and feels it is important to spread awareness. She also expressed gratitude to all those who have been part of her journey and showed their support.

Aishwarya who looked radiant in a while embellished Salwar suit cut a cake with her family and the highlight of the evening was Aaradhya who gave a little speech for her mom. She said that what her mother was doing was truly incredible as it was helping many people.

Credit-PTC Punjab