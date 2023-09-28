Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death

MUMBAI: Actor Akhil Mishra who had been contributing to the acting industry through his television series and movies, passed away on 19th September after a fall in his kitchen that ultimately led to his death. He was best remembered for his role as Librarian Dubey in the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. An accident in the kitchen was believed to be the cause of his death and was also confirmed by his publicist.

Akhil’s wife Suzanne Bernert, who is known for her films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., The Accidental Prime Minister, and shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Porus, etc. has now clarified about his death. She said, “What actually happened we will never know. He was conscious until he was taken to the hospital... spoke to our friends Vipul, Bhavesh, and Madan who took him. In the emergency room, he could still answer questions but then he passed away due to an internal hemorrhage at Bhaktivedanta Hospital.”

Talking fondly of her late husband, the German born actress said, “There was nothing pretentious about him. A little stubborn but if you had valid points he was also willing to change his opinion.”

Speaking about grieving his loss, Suzanne stated, “I am happy that I don't have any regrets about missing out on anything. We would tell each other everything. Told each other ‘I love you’. You hear how people miss out on that, but it wasn’t the case with us.”

Akhil has been part of many films like Don, Gandhi, My Father, and many popular television shows like Uttaran, Udaan, and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others.

