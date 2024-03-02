Must read! Akshay Oberoi addresses Fighter's comparison to Top Gun; Says ‘I think that's stupid because there's’

MUMBAI: Recently, actor Akshay Oberoi played Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, costarring on film alongside Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan. He has previously acted in movies such Gaslight, Fitoor, Madam Chief Minister, Piku, and others.

(Also read: Fighter’ star Anil Kapoor joins ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight)

Akshay talked openly about working on Fighter, his preparation for the part, comparisons to Top Gun, the Fighter sequel, and much more in an interview with the popular news portal. He expressed change in life after the film Fighter, "Life feels good. I don't know how to describe it. It is such a good film. This is my first big commercial mainstream movie, so it feels good."

He also shed light on going comparison between Fighter and Top Gun, "I think that's stupid because there's only so much you can do with aerial action. It's a really bad comparison because, if you watch the thing, there is so much you can do with aerial action. One should also be aware that this product is made in India. With the kind of CGI that's been used, I don't think Top Gun, with the budget they had versus the budget we have, has a world of difference. I think it's just negativity. In fact, I think people should be proud; the industry should be proud that Siddharth Anand, on such a budget, pushed the VFX barrier more than anything."

He mentioned about his preaparyion for the role of Basheer Khan, "We had access to the Indian Air Force (IAF). They would answer every question that we would ask them. We spent a lot of time with them, going through stuff about etiquette, how to speak, how to walk, what call signs mean, how to wear clothes correctly, how to salute correctly, and how to stand correctly. They were very gracious, kind, and supportive of the vision. These details were very important to Siddharth Anand. We're lucky that we had that access to them."

The actor expressed his joy again collation with Deepika Padukone after Piku, "She is as hardworking as she was then. She is a bigger star now. Many more people know her, and she's just as hard-working as it should be, which is great."



He stated about recognition of his work in the industry, "I think so. The critics have always been kind to my work. In the past, when people watched me, they would always say, 'Yeh actor acha hai.' However, I have not been appreciated on a large scale. The awareness and level of popularity I haven't gotten, but I have also never been in a movie that has been released this big and wide, with these many screens and audiences watching. Definitely, I know there are going to be many changes in my career after this."

He also commented on the Fighter sequel in the future, "The sequel to Fighter should be made. The kind of aerial stunt that has been shown in the film is inspiring for many people. In the future, if such films that showcase aerial stunts are made, Fighter will be a reference point, and it will be interesting if the story continues. I hope the director thinks about it, and if a sequel is made, it will be very interesting."

(Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Fighter actor Anil Kapoor )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal