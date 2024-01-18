Must Read! Amidst divorce rumors, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s love story goes viral

Esha and Bharat had an elaborate wedding on 29th June, 2012. The couple who have been married for 12 years have two adorable daughters Radhya and Miraya.
MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have been the quintessential couple so far. The couple although have mostly kept a low key, they have exuded couple goals whenever in the limelight. Now off late, there have been divorce rumors of the couple that are doing the rounds. Amidst that, Esha and Bharat’s sweet love story is now going viral.

Also read - Must read! Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra was against her joining Bollywood at one point of time

The couple sparked trouble in paradise when Esha arrived with mom Hema Malini at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare’s wedding without hubby Bharat. Last year, Esha celebrated Diwali alone as well as didn’t host a bash and even attended many Diwali parties by herself. While there is no confirmation on their separation, we bring you a time when Esha revealed her love story with Bharat.

Esha had told a news portal, “We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.” Further adding, “We had one phone which was in my mother’s room and had no extension. It used to be very difficult to talk back then. In that age, it was infatuation and innocence. That was beautiful. Of course, in college we were in touch and then my work life started at the age of 18. It kind of fizzled out but I am happy that we got back and he is my life partner.”

Esha has not posted any picture with Bhart since June 2023. he r last post read, “For Keeps for eternity”, where the duo are seen in a sweet embrace.

Also read - OMG! Esha Deol reacts to her relationship with half-brothers Bobby and Sunny Deol; ‘Certain things we don’t want to talk about…’

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

