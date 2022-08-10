Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back

MUMBAI: The shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with his immense contribution over the years but also for his social media presence.

The superstar never fails to impress the fans and audience with his witty tweets and replies all over the social media, and now as we all know as per the new rule of Twitter with regards to blue tick subscription many blue ticks have been taken away by the Twitter which includes the name of Amitabh Bachchan too.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुनरहेहैं? अबतोपैसाभीभरदियेहैंहम... तोउजोनीलकमल होत हैना,हमारनामकेआगे,उतोवापसलगायदेंभैया, ताकिलोगजानजायेंकीहमहीहैं- Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लियेरहेहम।अबका,गोड़वा जोड़ेपड़ीका??

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April21, 2023 And now the superstar has a message for the Twitterpeople, ‘T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं -Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा जोड़े पड़ी का ??’

Which means, ‘Hey Twitter! Are you listening? I have paid for the subscription service... so please put back the blue lotus in front of my name, so that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I am requesting with folded hands... now should I fall on your feet?'’

Well, this is indeed another hilarious tweet of the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, and this tweet of the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans. What are your views on this tweet of the actor, do share your views in the comment section below.

