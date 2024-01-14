Must Read! Ananya Panday: Balancing Praise and Criticism, Learning from Experiences

MUMBAI: Amidst praise for her performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya Panday emphasizes the need to remain grounded, acknowledging that both praise and criticism should be taken in stride. The actor believes that experiencing various emotions, including criticism and online trolling, has contributed to her growth as an artist.

Panday, who has faced online trolling for her comments, fashion choices, and industry background, expresses gratitude for the learning opportunities presented by her journey in the film industry. While she acknowledges the significance of constructive criticism, she advocates blocking out mindless trolling.

The 25-year-old actor, who runs a digital social responsibility initiative against online bullying, emphasizes the need for individuals to learn from their mistakes and express themselves. She believes that the feedback received, both positive and negative, has shaped her growth as an actor.

Also Read: Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

Regarding her character in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Panday is pleased with the audience's connection to Ahana, a workaholic marketing executive exploring the impact of social media on relationships. The film, directed by Arjun Varain Singh and released on Netflix, delves into the challenges posed by hyper-connectivity in the internet era.

Reflecting on her desire to play characters that leave a lasting impact, Panday expresses her aspiration to transcend generational boundaries with her roles. She appreciates the opportunity to work on projects that contribute to her growth as an actor, collaborating with directors like Zoya Akhtar, Shakun Batra, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

In addition to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Panday's upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's film 'Control' and her debut web series 'Call Me Bae.'

Also Read: Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express