Must Read! Ananya Panday Dishes on 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Role and Mental Well-being Journey

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: Catch the scoop as Ananya spills details on her film character, Ahana, and the transformative power of therapy.

In the upcoming Netflix release, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya Panday steps into the shoes of Ahana, a character she surprisingly resonates with on a personal level. In a candid chat, the actress hinted that it almost felt like the director, Arjun Varain Singh, had been peeking into her life during the making of the film. According to Ananya, the portrayal of Ahana's struggles aligns perfectly with the challenges faced by individuals in that specific age bracket.

As she delves into her character's psyche, Ananya reflects on the transformative impact the role has had on her maturity and growth. The actress confesses that living as Ahana has contributed to her feeling more grown up and mentally mature, offering a unique glimpse into the nuanced journey of her personal development.

Shifting gears, Ananya opens up about her resolution for 2024, emphasizing a commitment to consistency in therapy. Having initiated the practice earlier in the year, she attests to its significant positive influence on her life. Ananya expresses a desire to build on this progress, aiming for enhanced mental strength and well-being in the coming year.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' directed by Arjun Varain Singh, unfolds as a coming-of-age drama. The narrative revolves around the intertwined lives of three best friends, navigating the challenges of goals, relationships, and emotions. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Netflix viewers can mark their calendars for the film's release on December 26.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala

    
 

Ananya Panday Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Netflix Arjun Varain Singh therapy mental well-being coming-of-age drama Excel Entertainment Tiger Baby Adarsh Gourav Siddhant Chaturvedi December 26 TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 21:30

