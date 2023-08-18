Exclusive! Ananya Panday on her film with Vikramaditya Motwane, “It’s a great honour for me to have worked with him”

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ananya Panday and spoke to her about her upcoming projects Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control and Call Me Bae.
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 has been doing very well at the box office. The film in four days has collected Rs. 46 crore which is very good.

While Ayushmann’s next film after Dream Girl 2 is not yet announced, Ananya has some interesting projects lined up. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ananya and spoke to her about her upcoming projects Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control and Call Me Bae.

When asked her about an update on her upcoming projects, Ananya said, “I have Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which should come early next year. It’s like, you know how Excel (Entertainment) had Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara; it’s about three best friends. There’s Control, which is a cyber-thriller film with Vikramaditya Motwane sir, who is one of the best directors ever. So, it’s a great honour for me to have worked with him.”

“Then there’s Call Me Bae, a show where I am doing comedy this time. So, I am looking forward to it,” she added.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of The Year 2, and till now, she has been a part of movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan and Liger.

Are you excited for Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 
 

