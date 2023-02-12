Must Read! With Animal's historic success on day one, let's have a look at Ranbir’s Kapoor’s top 5 Day 1 Box Office Collection

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest offering, "Animal," featuring the stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, roared to a historic start on its first day of release. Notably, this success was achieved despite a clash with Meghna Gulzar's highly anticipated "Sam Bahadur."

Also Read: WOAH! Animal, Merry Christmas, Dunki and many more; December gets too crowded

Renowned Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the staggering figures, announcing that "Animal" made an extraordinary business of 63.80 crores on its opening day, with the Hindi version contributing a substantial 54.75 crores. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that the film debuted on a non-holiday, lacked franchise backing, featured no superstar cameos, carried an 'Adult' certificate, had a runtime exceeding three hours, and faced competition from another major release.

‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL…

Non-holiday / non-festival release

Non-franchise

No superstar cameos

‘Adults’ certificate

3+ hours run time

Clash with another film…

Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated as one of India's most versatile actors, has consistently delivered performances of excellence throughout his career. However, the box office collections of his films often fail to reflect the depth of his craft. Let's delve into the top 5 day one collections of Ranbir Kapoor's career so far:

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013):

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this beloved film released on May 31, 2013, and garnered a substantial 19.41 crores on its opening day. It went on to amass a total collection of 188.57 crores.

"Besharam" (2013):

Abhinav Kashyap's "Besharam," released on October 2, 2013, witnessed a decent opening day with 21.56 crores. Despite the initial numbers, the film faced a decline in subsequent days, resulting in a lacklustre performance.

"Sanju" (2018):

Helmed by the veteran Rajkumar Hirani, "Sanju," a biopic based on the troublesome life of Sanjay Dutt, showcased Ranbir Kapoor's exceptional acting prowess. Released on June 28, 2018, the film made a staggering 34.75 crores on its first day, eventually attaining blockbuster status.

"Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva" (2022):

Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra," released on September 9, 2022, had a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan. The film achieved a colossal opening day collection of 36 crores.

Also Read: Wow! Here are details about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal that you should be aware of

"Animal" (2023):

Released on December 1, 2023, "Animal" marked a historic milestone in Ranbir Kapoor's career by securing the highest opening collection of 63.80 crores. This cinematic extravaganza, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to emerge as a resounding success.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.



