WOAH! Animal, Merry Christmas, Dunki and many more; December gets too crowded

MUMBAI In the second half of 2023, many biggies are going to be released in theatres. July has no major releases apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, August has three big films, September has four releases, October has five films releasing, November for now has two biggies lined up, and then comes December with not one, two or three major releases, but seven biggies.

In December, seven films are slated for release, and all of them are big ones. Check out the list below...

1st December

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was slated to release on 11th August 2023. But, due to post-production work it has been postponed to 1st December. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal, who gave a super hit like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recently, will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. The movie, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, is going to clash with Animal. However, the makers of Sam Bahadur were the first ones to block the date.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 was supposed to release on 7th September 2023. But, who would want to clash with a Shah Rukh Khan movie (Jawan). So, that’s why the makers of the Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma starrer decided to postpone the release to 1st December.

7Th December

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon untitled film

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for a rom-com. The untitled movie is slated to release on 7th December 2023, and for now, it’s a solo release for the film.

15th December

Yodha

After multiple delays, finally, the makers of Yodha decided to release it on 15th December 2023. However, the film won’t be able to enjoy a solo release.

Merry Christmas

Just today it has been announced that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas will be releasing on 15th December 2023. So, two films are all set to clash at the box office during the pre-Christmas weekend.

22nd December

Dunki

The year is expected to end with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is slated to release during the Christmas weekend. There are reports that the movie might get postponed, however there’s no official announcement about it yet.

