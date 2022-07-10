Must read! 'Another biopic, is Bollywood lacking writers and content' ' why not cast a transgender to play the role' netizens as Sushmita Sen announces her next where she will be seen playing a transgender

Actress Sushmita Sen recently announced for upcoming Taali where she will be seen playing a transgender, well this news has not gone down well with few people and check the comments as she drops the first look

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen is no doubt the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work of the actress on screen and we always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actress, well having said that recently actress has dropped the first ever look of her upcoming movie Taali where she will be seen playing a transgender in the movie.

No doubt this post and the look of the actress is getting for huge appreciation from the fans and the people appreciating that the actress has taken such of brave subject and the characters, well on the other hand there are few set of people who did not like the casting of the movie with Sushmita Sen and another biopic coming from the Bollywood industry, check out the comments below.

As we can see the response the netizens are saying why the makers or not asking the real transgender instead of casting of popular actress in the movie, where she has to act all the time. Whereas many people are saying that this is another biopic from Bollywood industry, is Bollywood lacking writers and content.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens as Sushmita Sen announced her next, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie and to see the actress in a completely different avatar, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

