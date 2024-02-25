Must read! Anup Soni opens up about decreased work opportunities post leaving Crime Patrol; Says ‘It won't happen overnight’

MUMBAI: Anup Soni, an actor known for his work in both television and movies, is now starring in the film Mirg. The movie debuted on February 9, 2024, in theaters. Anup discusses where he stands as an actor, how casting agencies offered him comparable jobs after he performed in Crime Patrol for a while, and more.

When asked about Mirg, he stated, “Initially, it wasn't made for theatres but fortunately, it happened. I am an optimistic and practical person. As an actor, I know where I stand and I even know how to hold my position. I know for a fact that Mirg won't see a houseful board but we have made an interesting film. The way my director Tarun has narrated to me the story was interesting.”

He added, “The bigger change is that from makers to audience, to writers to actors, everyone is taking risks with the newer content. Audiences are really upgraded with the content sense. The viewers enjoy the non-lineare format of storytelling. they don't want to accept the traditional screenplays.”

He shed light on being picky about choosing roles, “I very strongly believe, as an actor, whatever choices I make are consumed by so many people. And, people make perceptions in their minds after seeing them. I want to play different and important roles but at the same time, I know that I have to work with certain people in the industry. The scripts that come my way should be of my liking. Currently, my approach right now is to work with different people, especially after my Crime Patrol stint.”

He mentioned how challenging it was for him to break into Crime Patrol, “For fifteen years, I didn't have my beard. The casting agents used to pitch me similar roles. I couldn't fight or argue though. I used to tell them that it is their job to convince the producers that I can pull off different roles. Physical transformation and styling come later. I grew my beard now since I had to reject so many roles and scripts. I quit Crime Patrol in 2019, but since then I have only done Class of 83, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt, Ltd, Tandav, War Story 1963 and now Mirg alongside four short films.”

He also added, “Where actors are doing so much work in one year, I did relatively less. It is taking time for me to change my image. It won't happen overnight. I wonder, an actor, who worked for 25 days a month, sat home and worked for only five days in a month after quitting the show. I am ready to explore newer roles. When Mirg came to me, I knew I would do it. Even when For Your Eyes Only was offered to me, I instantly said yes.”

