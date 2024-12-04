Must read! Apart from LCU, Spy and Cop universe, here are the other universes which we are going to see soon

MUMBAI: Currently the movie Leo is getting a lot of love from the fans all over the nation, the movie that is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj is the part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic universe) which is also called as Lokiverse, the movie has direct and indirect connect and touch points with movies like Kaithi that has Karthi and Vikram that has Kamal Haasan in the lead. Well this connection is the talk of the town and we see the fans are loving this Lokiverse connection in LEO.

We can see many pictures and videos that are getting viral all over the internet where the fans are showering all the love for the movie Leo, well apart from this universe we have seen Cop universe coming from Rohit Shetty that has Singham, Simmba and Sooryaanshi and we have also seen the Spy universe that has Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and now the upcoming movie from the Spy universe in Tiger where we will also see SRK as Pathaan and the net movie in the cop universe in Singham again where we see both Simmba along with Sooryavanshi with some added cast of Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

Well apart from these universe, there are universe which no one is talking about, one is the villain universe, we have seen Ek Villain and Ek Villain returns and in the climax of the sequel we see our favourite Riteish Deshmukh who had saved John Abraham and what next will be shown in the next part, also on the other hand the other universe is of horror universe coming from Dinesh Vijan, we have seen movies like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and now upcoming movie is Stree 2, well we see have 2 important character of Stree in the climax of the movie Bhediya hinting that will be back with Stree 2, also the presence of the actress Shraddha Kapoor in the song Thumkeshwari can be a big hint of Stree.

Well these 2 are the other universe which we are going to see in the future, what are your views on this universe, and which is your favourite? Do share in the comment section below.

