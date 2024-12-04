Must read! Apart from LCU, Spy and Cop universe, here are the other universes which we are going to see soon

We have seen and loved the LCU universe along with Cop and Spy universe and now let’s see the other universes which we are going to witness soon
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 06:45
movie_image: 
LCU, Spy and Cop

MUMBAI: Currently the movie Leo is getting a lot of love from the fans all over the nation, the movie that is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj is the part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic universe) which is also called as Lokiverse, the movie has direct and indirect connect and touch points with movies like Kaithi that has Karthi and Vikram that has Kamal Haasan in the lead. Well this connection is the talk of the town and we see the fans are loving this Lokiverse connection in LEO.

We can see many pictures and videos that are getting viral all over the internet where the fans are showering all the love for the movie Leo, well apart from this universe we have seen Cop universe coming from Rohit Shetty that has Singham, Simmba and Sooryaanshi and we have also seen the Spy universe that has Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and now the upcoming movie from the Spy universe in Tiger  where we will also see SRK as Pathaan and the net movie in the cop universe in Singham again where we see both Simmba along with Sooryavanshi with some added cast of Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor. 

Also read OMG! Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his hard time in the industry, reveals about doing films 'just for money'

Well apart from these universe, there are universe which no one is talking about, one is the villain universe, we have seen Ek Villain and Ek Villain returns and in the climax of the sequel we see our favourite Riteish Deshmukh who had saved John Abraham and what next will be shown in the next part, also on the other hand the other universe is of horror universe coming from Dinesh Vijan, we have seen movies like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and now upcoming movie is Stree 2, well we see have 2 important character of Stree in the climax of the movie Bhediya hinting that will be back with Stree 2, also the presence of the actress Shraddha Kapoor in the song Thumkeshwari can be a big hint of Stree.

Well these 2 are the other universe which we are going to see in the future, what are your views on this universe, and which is your favourite? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read What! When Deepika Padukone took a subtle dig at Kareena Kapoor for the latter sulking at losing out on Love Aaj Kal opposite Saif Ali Khan, “it would be a bit ridiculous to expect…”

Cop Universe Spy universe HORROR UNIVERSE VILLAIN UNIVERSE NOHIT SURI YRF SPY UNIVERSE Pathaan Tiger Singham Again Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa SPOILER: Oh No! Aadhya and Shruti will intentionally get Anupama drunk
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Tejasswi Prakash’s DIET and FITNESS routine is an inspiration for all foodies
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss...
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s super-cute version in this throwback will melt your heart
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Shocking! Armaan and Abhira will be in honeymoon mode
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Jhanak SPOILER: Wow! Anirudh will want to avoid all the drama and get the best outfit for Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
OMG! Jaya Bachchan alleged being fed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Kids, Abhishek and Shweta; Netizens react!
MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses in Indian cinema is Jaya Bachchan. She stands out from the crowd thanks to her...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s super-cute version in this throwback will melt your heart
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s super-cute version in this throwback will melt your heart
Jaya Bachchan
OMG! Jaya Bachchan alleged being fed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Kids, Abhishek and Shweta; Netizens react!
Vinod Mehra
Did You Know! The Enigmatic Journey of Vinod Mehra: Bollywood Heartthrob, Affairs, and a Tragic End
Tarun Arora
Tarun Arora, aka Anshuman from 'Jab We Met,' Grabs the internet spotlight with a striking Salt-n-Pepper look; Read on to more here!
sonali Bendre
What! This actress battled cancer and lost roles due pressure from the underworld, guess who?
Vash
Breaking Boundaries: How ‘Vash' Paves the Way for Gujarati Content in Bollywood