Must read! Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani talks about her split with the actor

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and his model-actor, Giorgia Andriani, split up after dating each other for many years. Georgia confirmed their breakup during a recent interview and even mentioned how her feelings for Arbaaz Khan will always be there.

Since then, Arbaaz has moved and even got married for the second time to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. The two promised to love each other forever in an intimate wedding.

While talking to Times Now, Giorgia praised her ex-boyfriend Arbaaz Khan and said, "Arbaaz is a good human being." Giorgia Andriani on the breakup with Arbaaz Khan said, "Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you're personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life."

Upon being asked about the online trolling she has received or nasty reports being published against her, she said, "Recently, there were reports that I am dating a certain actor. But these are just rumours. Even though it is spreading like wildfire on the internet, I would like to say, there is no truth to it!"

The news portal asked Giorgia for some advice any Bollywood actor has imparted to her; she said, "I usually don't take advice from any actors, because I feel I'm on my own journey, and they are on their own." But upon being asked further, she mentioned that Salman Khan gave her some fitness tips: "Salman Khan works out four times a day! But his fitness routine is different from mine. So he would not share tips, per se. But he did suggest that let go of my fringes (fringe-cut hairstyle), which I didn't, because I liked them."

Arbaaz and Giorgia had reportedly started dating each other in 2017. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. and now to Sshura Khan. He recently wished his wife Sshura Khan a happy birthday on January 18. Arbaaz posted a lovely photo of him and Sshura on Instagram on this momentous day. They can be seen grinning and cuddling in the photo, which adds to the loving atmosphere of the occasion.

Actor Arbaaz Khan captioned the picture with a very touching statement, saying, "Happiest birthday my love Sshura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying " Kabool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

