Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic

MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Also Read-Really! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on the box office failure of An action Hero, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai”

Earlier there were reports that Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor would play the role of the cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic but then there came reports that he has been replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann has now broken his silence over this topic saying, “I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens.”

Speaking about the film, a source had earlier told a news portal, “Two directors and producers Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan met Sourav at his Behala house on Friday. There is a detailed discussion about the film. It is heard that the two directors have recorded various incidents of Sourav Ganguly's life. The script writing has already finished. The screenplay contains many unknown stories of life as well as many interesting incidents.”

Also Read-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA