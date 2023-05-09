Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic

Earlier there were reports that Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor would play the role of the cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic but then there came reports that he has been replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 17:25
movie_image: 
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Also Read-Really! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on the box office failure of An action Hero, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai”

Earlier there were reports that Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor would play the role of the cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic but then there came reports that he has been replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann has now broken his silence over this topic saying, “I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens.”

Speaking about the film, a source had earlier told a news portal, “Two directors and producers Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan met Sourav at his Behala house on Friday. There is a detailed discussion about the film. It is heard that the two directors have recorded various incidents of Sourav Ganguly's life. The script writing has already finished. The screenplay contains many unknown stories of life as well as many interesting incidents.”

Also Read-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap Dream Girl Dream Girl 2 Andhadhun Article 15 Doctor G An Action Hero Bala Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 17:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more!
MUMBAI :  Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep...
Exclusive! Kajal Singh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic
MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Kya Baat Hai! Shekhar Suman joins the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi
 MUMBAI : Many years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned a movie titled Heeramandi, but it never got made. A few...
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur, in her big hit...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rani Mukerji
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
Bobby Deol
Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Remember and Honor Her Teacher on Teacher's Day
Avnish Barjatya
Dono Trailer Launch Is A Classic Rajshri Family Celebration As Avnish Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, & Paloma Step Foot Into The Industry
Avnish S, Barjatya
Director Avnish S, Barjatya's Takes A Hands-On Approach In Preparing Debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon for their roles in "DONO"!
Archana Joglekar
Must Read! Did you know Archana Joglekar who was the 90’s superstar and worked with Aamir Khan, Govinda; left the film industry after this shocking incident?