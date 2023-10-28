Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" Netizens reacts on Priyanka Chopra's presence for an event in Mumbai

Actress Priyanka Chopra is getting some negative commenta with regards to her presence at the event in Mumbai, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 13:21
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have not only other national level but also as the international level, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks she has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always looks forward to the new pictures, post and movies of the actress.

Having said that as we know Priyanka Chopra could not make for her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding due to some reason, and everyone were curious that why sister Priyanka Chopra did not made to the wedding, and now there is a video floating all over the internet where PC was seen attending an event in Mumbai yesterday.

This presence of the actress Priyanka Chopra has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side the fans are very happy and excited to see the actress in Mumbai attending the event, on the other hand she is getting trolled badly for not attending sister's wedding.

Also read Exclusive! Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2 and webseries by Platform One Media

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that the actress Priyanka Chopra could not make it to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding but she has easily came for the event.

What are your views on the these comments and what do you think why Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the wedding of Parineeti Chopra, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Hot! Sharvari Wagh is here to steal our hearts with this new hot photo shoot, check it out

Priyanka Chopra PRIYANKA CHOPRA FANS Priyanka Chopra sexy Priyanka Chopra trolled Parineeti Chopra WEDDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 13:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! Tiger 3: Director Maneesh Sharma teases spectacular surprises ahead of film’s release; Says ‘You haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store’
MUMBAI :'Tiger 3' director Maneesh Sharma is giving fans a sneak peek at what the action-packed outstanding has in...
Exclusive: Tanaaz Irani joins the cast of Zeenat Aman starrer webseries Showstopper
MUMBAI :With the rise in the consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on the digital...
OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey
MUMBAI :Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor are the most talked  about rumored couple in the current time, we have seen...
What! When Renuka Shahane spoke about her struggles, “As a child, other kids refused to play with me as I came from a broken family”
MUMBAI :Renuka Shahane gained immense popularity with the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit...
Gossip: Manisha Rani approaches Aashika Bhatia with a MARRIAGE PROPOSAL for her brother?
MUMBAI :Manisha Rani is all over the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.She was one of the most...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Samarth Jurel enters the house as a wild card contestant announces that he is Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend; actress denies at first but then apologies to Bigg Boss and accepts the relationship
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17  is bringing a lot of twists and turns in the episode as wild card contestants will be...
Recent Stories
Maneesh Sharma
Fascinating! Tiger 3: Director Maneesh Sharma teases spectacular surprises ahead of film’s release; Says ‘You haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maneesh Sharma
Fascinating! Tiger 3: Director Maneesh Sharma teases spectacular surprises ahead of film’s release; Says ‘You haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store’
Roy Kapoor
OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey
Ranbir
Really! Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Deepika Padukone’s condom statement in Koffee With Karan, check it out
Ananya Panday and Karan Johar
Kya Baat Hai! From Ananya Panday and Karan Johar to Orry, here are some unseen pictures from last night’s party
Imran
Wow! Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's viral picture sparks the buzz of new project collaboration
Harshaali Malhotra
Kya Baat Hai! Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan dances to tune of Tiger 3’s track, expresses love for Salman Khan