Must Read! Behind the scenes pictures Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Recently Karan Johar announced his comeback film as a director. He even revealed the release date of the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker will be directing the film almost after seven years. He introduced the starcast of the film Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The released date of the film is 10th February 2023.

Check out as we bring you some of the glimpses from behind the sets from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

1) In this picture Karan Johar was seen in deep conversation with the lead star cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trio were sitting on the same master chair with Karan Johar in the centre while Ranveer sat on the right of Karan whereas Alia sat on his left hand side.

2) Ranveer Singh was seen in the frame, as the actor prepare for his character in the film

3) Alia Bhatt looked absolutely sizzling, as she was seen walking away in the white saree with a file in her hand.

4) Legendary actor Dharmendra will also be the part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor was seen in his trademark style wearing a brown overcoat with a black hat.

5) Jaya Bachchan will be playing an interesting part in the film. She was seen standing near a window and looking outside.

6) Shabana Azmi was seen in an interesting chat with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during the shoot of the film.

7) Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were seen discussing something in this picture. They first worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy.

8) Karan Johar seems to have a mighty laugh while looking at the frame. Shabana Azmi too was seen standing behind a sofa.

9) Dharmendra takes a rest on the chair while he observes the camera frame in front of him.

10) In this picture, we can see emotional Ranveer Singh kissing Dharmendra’s hand while sitting next to him

11) Karan Johar was seen checking the frame during shooting the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

