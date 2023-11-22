Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and YRF’s Pathan. Now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy as Dunki’s first ever poster got released.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

Today, a new song from the movie ‘Lutt Putt Gaye’ released and the fans went crazy hearing the song. The song is sung by none other than Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves in the song really won everyone’s heart as they all got impressed by the energy he has. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop2.

Now, while the song is out, Shah Rukh Khan had some time for his fans and so he started an #AskSRK session where the fans asked him some very interesting questions. As we all know SRK’s sense of humour and wit, the actor did not step back and gave some very interesting answers.

Check out some of the questions and answers below:

As you can see in the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was really nice and entertaining to his fans and sportingly answered the questions.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

