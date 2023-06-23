Must Read! Big-budget films that failed to make a mark at the box office

MUMBAI: In the Indian film industry, we have seen that movies are made on different budgets. While some films are made on a very less budget, some have a medium budget, and some have an insanely high budget.

In the past couple of years, many films have failed to make a mark at the box office. So, today, let’s look at the list of films that were made on a very high budget and became a disaster at the box office...

Adipurush

Let’s start the list with the recently released film Adipurush. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore. The film in its week one has collected Rs. 259.9 crore (all languages). But, the drop at the box office is so bad that the movie might just reach around Rs. 300 crore at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 175 crore. But, the movie just collected Rs. 68.05 crore at the box office.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad was said to be made on a budget of Rs. 85 crore. The film was a disaster at the box office, and it collected Rs. 2.58 crore at the ticket windows.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs. 58.73 crore at the box office. According to reports, the movie was mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 180 crore.

Cirkus

Even Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s combo couldn’t save Cirkus at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, and it collected Rs. 35.65 crore at the box office.

Now, in the coming months, we have many big-budget films lined up. So, let’s hope that none of them makes it to this list.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.




