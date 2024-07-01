Must Read! Bigg Boss' Strong Female Winners: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and More—What Are They Up To Now?

MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss 17 captivates audiences with its intense drama, let's take a look back at some empowering female winners who left an indelible mark on the reality show. These strong personalities have continued to shine post-Bigg Boss, achieving noteworthy success and personal milestones. Here's a glimpse into what Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and others are up to now.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, securing a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Post-Bigg Boss, she landed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, showcasing her versatile acting skills. Notably, her romance with Karan Kundrra, which blossomed within the Bigg Boss house, continues to thrive, and the couple recently enjoyed a New Year getaway together.

Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, took home Rs 36 lakh in cash. Her strong presence and dynamic personality resonated with viewers. Post-Bigg Boss, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls, sharing their joy with fans. The couple's journey showcased the transformative impact of the show on their relationship, helping them overcome challenges.

Dipika Kakar:

Dipika Kakar triumphed in Bigg Boss 12, winning a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. Known for her performances in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika has since embraced motherhood, cherishing precious moments with her baby boy, Ruhaan. The actress is currently on a break, relishing her role as a full-time mom.

Gauahar Khan:

Gauahar Khan clinched the winner's title in Bigg Boss 7, earning Rs 50 lakh. Her journey was marked by strong opinions and love, as seen in her relationship with co-contestant Kushal Tandon. Post-Bigg Boss, Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, and the couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in 2021. Currently, she is hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Urvashi Dholakia:

Urvashi Dholakia, the winner of Bigg Boss 6, made her mark as a formidable contestant. Best known for her iconic negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi navigated the challenges of single motherhood. Her inspiring journey reflects resilience and determination.

Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari made history as the first female winner of Bigg Boss, triumphing in season 4. Renowned for her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta showcased strength as a single mother, raising her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Her successful career and commitment to family highlight her enduring spirit.

These empowering women have continued to thrive in various facets of life, proving that their journey doesn't end with a Bigg Boss victory. From professional achievements to personal joys, each winner's post-Bigg Boss chapter unfolds with grace and determination.

