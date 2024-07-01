Must Read! Bigg Boss' Strong Female Winners: Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and More—What Are They Up To Now?

Explore the post-Bigg Boss journey of empowering female winners—Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and others. From career moves to personal milestones, catch up with these strong personalities.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Tejasswi

MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss 17 captivates audiences with its intense drama, let's take a look back at some empowering female winners who left an indelible mark on the reality show. These strong personalities have continued to shine post-Bigg Boss, achieving noteworthy success and personal milestones. Here's a glimpse into what Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and others are up to now.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, securing a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Post-Bigg Boss, she landed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, showcasing her versatile acting skills. Notably, her romance with Karan Kundrra, which blossomed within the Bigg Boss house, continues to thrive, and the couple recently enjoyed a New Year getaway together.

Rubina Dilaik:

Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, took home Rs 36 lakh in cash. Her strong presence and dynamic personality resonated with viewers. Post-Bigg Boss, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls, sharing their joy with fans. The couple's journey showcased the transformative impact of the show on their relationship, helping them overcome challenges.

Dipika Kakar:

Dipika Kakar triumphed in Bigg Boss 12, winning a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. Known for her performances in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika has since embraced motherhood, cherishing precious moments with her baby boy, Ruhaan. The actress is currently on a break, relishing her role as a full-time mom.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the list of Bigg Boss winners across seasons and the prize money they won

Gauahar Khan:

Gauahar Khan clinched the winner's title in Bigg Boss 7, earning Rs 50 lakh. Her journey was marked by strong opinions and love, as seen in her relationship with co-contestant Kushal Tandon. Post-Bigg Boss, Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, and the couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in 2021. Currently, she is hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Urvashi Dholakia:

Urvashi Dholakia, the winner of Bigg Boss 6, made her mark as a formidable contestant. Best known for her iconic negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi navigated the challenges of single motherhood. Her inspiring journey reflects resilience and determination.

Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari made history as the first female winner of Bigg Boss, triumphing in season 4. Renowned for her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta showcased strength as a single mother, raising her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. Her successful career and commitment to family highlight her enduring spirit.

These empowering women have continued to thrive in various facets of life, proving that their journey doesn't end with a Bigg Boss victory. From professional achievements to personal joys, each winner's post-Bigg Boss chapter unfolds with grace and determination.

Also Read:  Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and Shweta Tiwari to be seniors on the show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Bigg Boss Female Winners tejasswi prakash Rubina Dilaik Gauahar Khan Urvashi Dholakia Shweta Tiwari Dipika Kakar Post-Bigg Boss Journey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Rajvansh and Purvi Embroiled in Society's Uproar After a Controversial Night
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, the storyline takes a dramatic turn as the repercussions of Ashutosh'...
Did You Know! Prem Nazir: India's Unrivaled Superstar with 400 Hits and 50 Blockbusters – A Cinematic Legacy Beyond Compare
MUMBAI: In the illustrious history of Indian cinema, numerous superstars have graced the silver screen, becoming icons...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Bhavani and Ashwini Find Ishaan-Savi Resemble Vitthal-Rukmani in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI : As they prepare to bid farewell to the show, the departing characters find solace and blessings in this...
Must Read! Orry, Shehnaaz Gill, Uorfi Javed, and Elvish Yadav: New-age Newsmakers in the Year of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dominance
MUMBAI: In the year 2023, while Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his dominance in Bollywood, a new breed of stars emerged as...
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi Defend Ranbir's 'Animal': Films Not Meant to Change Society, but to Engage
MUMBAI: In a recent actors' roundtable hosted by Bollywood Hungama, the discussion turned to Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Aaradhna's Innocent Meet with Reyansh Creates Turmoil in Barsatein
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, the storyline takes an intriguing turn as Reyansh and...
Recent Stories
Prem
Did You Know! Prem Nazir: India's Unrivaled Superstar with 400 Hits and 50 Blockbusters – A Cinematic Legacy Beyond Compare
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prem
Did You Know! Prem Nazir: India's Unrivaled Superstar with 400 Hits and 50 Blockbusters – A Cinematic Legacy Beyond Compare
Manoj
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi Defend Ranbir's 'Animal': Films Not Meant to Change Society, but to Engage
Kangana
Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple
Siddhant
Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up on Limited Bollywood Friendships Despite Working with 'Big Stars'
Karan
Woah! Karan Johar's Risky Cinematic Vision: Almost 'Killed' Rani Mukerji in -14 Degrees Rain Shoot
Amitabh
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan's Resilience: Shamed for Urdu Skills on Kaalia Set, Returns Stronger