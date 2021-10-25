Wow! Check out the list of Bigg Boss winners across seasons and the prize money they won

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful and loved shows on television, and today, it has become a brand.

Season 1 of the show was hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, Season 2 by Shilpa Shetty, Season 3 by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Season 4 by Salman Khan, Season 5 by Salman and Sanjay Dutt, and the following seasons were hosted by Salman Khan. He took the show to another level.

The show has had 14 successful seasons and is running on the 15th, where it is doing well.

The game is not easy to play. It is very difficult to be locked in a house and be cut off from the entire world for almost three-four months, sometimes even without the basic needs of life.

Whoever survives until the end of the show emerges as the winner.

Here, we bring to you the winners of Bigg Boss and the prize money they won.

1. Season 1 - Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy was a silent player who never got into any fights or controversies on the show and no wonder he won the show and took the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

2. Season 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

Aashutosh participated in Season 2 and he was a decent player in the season. He emerged as the winner of the show and took the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

3. Season 3 - Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu was one of the smartest players of Season 3, and no wonder he won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

4. Season 4 - Shweta Tiwari

Shweta was one of the most dignified players of Season 4. The actress emerged as the winner of the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

5. Season 5 – Juhi Parmar

Juhi was one of the calmest players of Season 5. She won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

6. Season 6 - Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi was one of the strongest contestants of the show. She is very strong-headed person. She won the show and took the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

7. Season 7 - Gauahar Khan

Gauahar was one of the most loved contestants of Season 7. She was a very level-headed player. The actress won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

8. Season 8 - Gautam Gulati

Gautam was the favourite of the audiences. He emerged as the winner of the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 1 crore.

9. Season 9 – Prince Narula

Prince was one of the most aggressive players of Bigg Boss, and he emerged as the winner of the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

10. Season 10 - Manveer Gurjar

Manveer was the first commoner to win the show. He played the game with a lot of decency and no wonder the audiences loved him on the show. Manveer took home the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

11. Seaosn 11 – Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde was one of the most honest players of Season 11. She won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 45 lakhs.

12. Season 12 : Dipika Kakkar

Dipika was one of the dignified players of the show. The actress won the show and took home the prize money Rs. 30 lakhs.

13. Season 13 – Late actor Siddarth Shukla

Siddarth was one the most aggressive and smart players of the show. The late actor won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

14. Season 14 - Rubina Dilaik

Rubina was one of the strong-headed players of the show. She won the show and took home the prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Well, there is no doubt that these contestants deserved to win the show as they underwent a lot of tough obstacles to reach the finale of the show.

