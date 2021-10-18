Bigg Boss 15: Revealed! Divya Agarwal opens up on the shocking reason Varun Sood and she refused Afsana Khan's music video

MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal recently grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house and emerged as the winner of the show.

Post the show, the actress is on a break and is waiting for the right project to come her way. Fans are waiting to see her on screen.

There was news doing the rounds that Divya would be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, but that didn’t happen.

Recently, on Bigg Boss, contestant Afsana Khan had a breakdown and said the meanest and cruelest things to the contestants. She also cursed Vishal by saying that he would die soon and mentioned that when she wishes bad for anyone, it comes true. She also age-shamed Shamita.

Owing to this Salman Khan, on the weekend ka vaar, lashed out at her and showed her the mirror. The actor and host told her that whatever she said was wrong and made her look negative.

( ALSO READ : High Drama! Big Boss 15 contestants Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship at stake; the latter calls him 'sore loser' )

Now, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal took to social media and mentioned that she and Varun were offered a music video by a singer who is present in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, but now, they have decided that they won’t take up the project. It is not because of attitude but because their hearts won’t permit them to do so. She wishes her good mental health.

She also said that previously, she used to like her songs, but she doesn’t want to like her songs anymore.

Afsana did not only face flak from the contestants inside the house but also netizens, who slammed her for her behavior.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal exposes Umar Riaz says he had a plan to fake a love story with Miesha Iyer before entering the house )