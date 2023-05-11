Must read! Bobby Deol opens up about getting trolled for pursuing his career in DJ

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol started his acting career in the 1990s and has since seen many ups and downs. Back in 2016, the actor had also played songs at a nightclub in Delhi. Post that, he received trolling on the internet. In a recent interview, the Animal actor has finally spoke about the entire controversy and the trolling he faced.

In an interview with Mashable India, Bobby Deol spoke about his 2016 stint with DJing where he played Gupt songs on a loop at a New Delhi nightclub. After that, reportedly the crowd demanded a refund and the actor was trolled online. Bobby said that he is not a DJ and he was only invited by the nightclub as actors are often invited to places.

He said, "I don't know what happened. I don't know what was it that made...all of it started after one month." Talking about his viral photo, he said that the event people took him to the DJ console and made him wear the headphones.

The actor said that he didn't anticipate the trolling that followed. "I didn't know people would troll me", he added. Bobby further said that the experience made him a stronger human being.

In 2021, Bobby once again appeared at a nightclub in what was touted as India’s ‘biggest’ Diwali party.

In the same conversation, Bobby spoke about his debut film Barsaat. He revealed that it was originally supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur with whom he even shot for over 20 days. But Shekhar wanted to put it on hold as he was offered to make Bandit Queen from Hollywood.

His father and the film's producer, Dharmendra, asked Shekhar to leave. Bobby said, "It was a big moment for him. So, he wanted to delay my film and complete his film."

He added, "But, for papa, my film was very important. So, he told Shekhar, ‘Tu jaa, do what you want to do. For me, my son is special and for you, Hollywood is special", he added. Barsaat was eventually directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it turned out to be a success.

