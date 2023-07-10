Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’

MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued bond. Recently, Bobby Deol has been preparing for his forthcoming movie Animal, reflecting on their early years and sharing additional details about their endearing relationship. In addition, he described Sunny Deol as a father figure in his life.

Bobby Deol recently remarked, how fortunate he is to have Sunny Deol as his older brother and how Sunny Deol plays a fatherly role in his life. When discussing the same, he stated, “Because he was 10 years older than me, he made sure to assert his superiority in every way. Even though he didn't do well in his studies, he would bother me about mine, leaving me puzzled about why he wasn't focusing on his own academics. I believe he thought that at least I excelled in the areas where he couldn't. But at that time, I didn't understand it. I was constantly thinking why he was offering all this advice when, in the end, he was simply my brother, not my father. I consider myself very lucky to have a brother who has been…” Bobby began to mention that Sunny has been like a father figure to him when he suddenly felt emotional and had to stop.

When discussing the difficulties, he and his family have faced, Bobby emphasized that life has both good and bad periods. He stated, “You might assume that celebrities like us don't face challenges, but the truth is, everyone goes through highs and lows in life. No one can succeed every single day. The key is to keep going and not give up.”

He further revealed, “My brother is a big-hearted man who has consistently supported me. In difficult moments, I recall his advice to not get caught up in our fame but to view ourselves as beginners and work hard.”

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will have Bobby Deol in the role of an antagonist. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on December 1, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the key roles.

