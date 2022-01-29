Must read! Bollywood actors who have other talents than acting

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are often known for their acting skills. That’s because we all have seen and enjoyed their movies on the big screen. But there are many actors who are also good at other things. They have talents that are not generally known to the public.

In this special write-up, we bring you the list of Bollywood actors and their lesser-known talents.

1) Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has earned the name of Mr.perfectionist through his acting in the movies. But apart from being a talented actor, Aamir is also a great chess player. He had even played a few games with Vishwanathan Anand who is known as the grandmaster of India.

2) Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is also known as the controversial queen of Bollywood. But there is no denying that has also done some amazing characters in her films. However, not many people know that Kangana is also a very good cook.

3) Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has been gifted with not one but three talents. He is known for his acting skills and good looks. But apart from acting, he is also a great polo player. The actor owns six horses and often post pictures with his horses on his social media handle. One another talent that Randeep has is he likes to take photos. He has a keen interest in photography and has been treating his fans with amazing wildlife photography.

4) Sonakshi Sinha

This Dabangg girl has a keen interest in painting. She often posts her new painting on her social media platforms. She is also planning to host an exhibition of her artwork.

5) Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is known for his acting and dancing skills. But not many people know that Shahid is also great at Djing. The actor frequently hosts parties where he himself plays the DJ.

How many actors' talents did you know? Do let us know in the comment section.

