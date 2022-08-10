Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

From Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra; many celebs have spoken about groupism and gangism in Bollywood. Check out the list below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 11:25
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Nepotism, groupism, gangism, and many more words have been used by many celebs to describe the Bollywood industry. While of course we all get to see the glitz and glamour, a lot of celebs have spoken about the darker side of the industry.

So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs who had spoken about nepotism, groupism, and gangism in Bollywood...

Kangana Ranaut

We have to start the list with Kangana Ranaut. Clearly, she is the one who started this discussion about nepotism and groupism in Bollywood. The actress has time and again spoken about it without being scared and that’s what her fans love about her.

Also Read: WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”

Priyanka Chopra

Everyone is quite shocked because of Priyanka Chopra’s statement on a podcast. The actress revealed that she chose to have a career in the US as she was being cornered in Bollywood and was not getting good roles.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. But, the actor had once spoken up about how he was professionally and socially isolated, and there were rumours about him being spread.

AR Rahman

Groupism and gangism is not just faced by the actors but even people of other profession. The Oscar award winner AR Rahman in an interview had spoken about why he wasn’t working in Bollywood much and he had said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumors.”

Raveena Tandon

Well, groupism and gangism is not something that’s happening nowadays. Raveena Tandon, who ruled the big screens in the 90s and early 2000, had also spoken up about it in an interview. While talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “There are bad people who do plan your failure; I’ve been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It’s literally like classroom politics. They play games.”

Also Read: Must Read! Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh; here’s how it all started

Do you think there’s groupism and gangism in the industry? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kangana Ranaut Priyanka Chopra Ranvir Shorey AR Rahman Raveena Tandon Karan Johar Bollywood Nepotism Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant is the first confirmed contestant of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry
MUMBAI: Nepotism, groupism, gangism, and many more words have been used by many celebs to describe the Bollywood...
OMG! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s shocking reaction to the fight between Mc Stan and Abdu
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anuj meets with an accident and lands up in Maya’s house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer spills the beans on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return, says “This is not easy, even today I wish…”
MUMBAI: Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The...
OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare make things Instagram official? Here’s why fans think so!
MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana
WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan
Trending news! Aashiqana season 3, Allu Arjun and others check out some of the trending of the day
Trending news! Aashiqana season 3, Allu Arjun and others check out some of the trending of the day
Gstaad
After they're compared to Gstaad, B'luru, Dubai, epic response from Kareena, Anushka, Neetu