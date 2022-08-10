Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

MUMBAI: Nepotism, groupism, gangism, and many more words have been used by many celebs to describe the Bollywood industry. While of course we all get to see the glitz and glamour, a lot of celebs have spoken about the darker side of the industry.

So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs who had spoken about nepotism, groupism, and gangism in Bollywood...

Kangana Ranaut

We have to start the list with Kangana Ranaut. Clearly, she is the one who started this discussion about nepotism and groupism in Bollywood. The actress has time and again spoken about it without being scared and that’s what her fans love about her.

Priyanka Chopra

Everyone is quite shocked because of Priyanka Chopra’s statement on a podcast. The actress revealed that she chose to have a career in the US as she was being cornered in Bollywood and was not getting good roles.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. But, the actor had once spoken up about how he was professionally and socially isolated, and there were rumours about him being spread.

AR Rahman

Groupism and gangism is not just faced by the actors but even people of other profession. The Oscar award winner AR Rahman in an interview had spoken about why he wasn’t working in Bollywood much and he had said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumors.”

Raveena Tandon

Well, groupism and gangism is not something that’s happening nowadays. Raveena Tandon, who ruled the big screens in the 90s and early 2000, had also spoken up about it in an interview. While talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “There are bad people who do plan your failure; I’ve been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It’s literally like classroom politics. They play games.”

Do you think there’s groupism and gangism in the industry? Let us know in the comments below...

