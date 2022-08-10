Must Read! Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh; here’s how it all started

MUMBAI: If you are following Kangana Ranaut on social media you must have seen a post in which she has tagged Diljit Dosanjh and wrote, “@diljitdosanjh ji pols aa gayi pols (police has come).” In another post she warned people who supported Khalistanis and netizens felt that she was targeting Diljit in her post.

Now, if you are wondering why Kangana is taking a dig at Diljit, let us take you back a couple of years ago when actually Kangana vs Diljit started.

So, it all started in 2020, when a tweet of Kangan irked Diljit. She had posted about an elderly Sikh woman who was seen in Farmers' Protest at that time. The actress had written that the elderly woman had participated in the protest for Rs. 100 and also stated that she is the same Dadi who was seen as Shaheen Bagh.

Kangana later deleted the tweet, but soon a Twitter war started between her and Diljit as the actor shared a video of Mahinder Kaur who was at the protest and tagged Kangana in it. While it could have ended there it went worse when Kangana called Diljit, “Karan Johar ke paltu”. From there a Twitter war started and went on for many tweets.

Then again in 2021, one more Twitter war happened after Diljit announced his song RIRI. Kangana had tweeted, “Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda.” To this, the actor gave a reply and once again a Twitter war started.

Well, after Kangana recently posted about Diljit on social media, the actor shared a post in Punjabi on his Insta story which meant, “May my Punjab remain prosperous."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.