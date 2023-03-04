Must Read! Bollywood’s Report Card of First Quarter: Actors who stole the show with their performances

From Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, here's a look at the list of actors who stole the show with their performances in the first three months of 2023…
Bollywood’s Report Card

MUMBAI: In the first three months of 2023, 13 movies had hit the big screens, and only three did well at the box office. Well, in these three months, many actors were seen on the big screen, but only a few left a mark with their performances.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who stole the show with their performances in the first three months of 2023…

John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role of Pathaan in the movie. But, after watching the film, we all came out of the theaters impressed with John Abraham’s performance in it. He looked hot in the character of Jim and also performed very well.

Kartik Aaryan

Shehzada was a disaster at the box office. However, we cannot ignore the fact that Kartik Aaryan gave a fantastic performance in it. He had put his best foot forward.

Aditya Rawal

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal proved his talent in the film Faraaz which was directed by Hansal Mehta. Though the film didn’t get a great response at the box office, Aditya’s performance in it was appreciated.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a rom-com after a long time, and his performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar impressed one and all. He made us laugh out loud, and also made us feel the pain he went through.

Rani Mukerji

Female leads this year surely need to up their game as Rani Mukerji has already thrown her hat for the Best Actress awards. The actress was simply fantastic in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and gave one of her career’s best performances.

Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal is known for portraying comedy roles. But, he surprised one and all with his performance in Bholaa. He was the antagonist in the film, and gave a brilliant performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Recent Stories
