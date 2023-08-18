Must Read! Bombay High Court to take up final hearing of filmmaker Mushtaq Nadiadwala’s children’s custody living in Pakistan

MUMBAI: The final hearing of film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala seeking the return of his children who are currently in Pakistan will be taken up by the Bombay HC. A plea was filed by the Hera Pheri producer after the counsel pointed out that it necessitated a legal query if the children could give consent in which country they would like to live in.

A hearing of the petition filed by Nadiadwala will be heard by a bench headed by Justice Revati Mohitre-Dere. Nadiadwala alleged that his estranged wife who is a Pakistani National went to meet her family there during covid-19 but never returned back. She approached a court in Pakistan reportedly to be declared the guardian of her two children.

Nadiadwala meanwhile has filed various petitions in Mumbai as well as Pakistan seeking the custody of his two children. The HC had previously requested the Interpol to find out the well being of the kids. The CBI had informed the court that their counterparts in Pakistan had approached Niadwala’s estranged wife and kids through Interpol with a yellow corner notice.

As per the report submitted by the agency, the children were happy and attending school. The kids were happy living with their mother and had consented to be with her.

Nadiadwala’s counsel Beni Chatterji said during the hearing on Monday that the children were born in India and were thus Indian citizens. The issue now is if the children are allowed to give consent for staying in Pakistan or any other country. The court also asked Niadiadwala if he was able to communicate with the kids and if he knows which school they attend. He said he is able to speak with them. The counsel also mentioned that everytime Nadiadwala calls, his estranged wife’s brother and mother ask for money. He also said that the producer has been sending money regularly for the expenses of the children and is ready to even get them admission into a reputed school in Dubai or anywhere internationally.

Credit-FreePressJournal