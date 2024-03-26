Must Read! From Bramhastra: Dev to Ashwatthama, here are some upcoming movies with divine theme or element, check it out

MUMBAI: A lot of movies and OTT series have been released this year and the audience have fallen in love with a lot of content. It seems that this year is an amazing one for the Hindi Film Industry and even for the South Film Industry. It was an amazing year even for the fans of Hindi and South Indian movies and actors as we got to see some really good stories and performances.

The movies have been making a huge impact on the audience and the actors have been trending a lot on social media while the netizens are also giving their reviews and reactions.

This year, there are many actors who made a comeback and many actors who made their debut. We got to see Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making an impactful comeback with huge blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively. We also got to see newcomers like Rajveer Deol making their debut.

While there are movies that have been released, there are many upcoming projects that have grabbed the audience's attention and a part of the audience is happy as they have found a specific type of movie that they cannot forget.

That's right! The audience have noticed some upcoming movies which have a divine theme or element. Check out the list below:

-Kantara 2

Kantara was a successful movie directed by Rishabh Shetty and even starred him. The movie's prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' is an upcoming movie. The teaser of the movie has made the audience really excited and curious. Surely the audience is looking forward to this movie.

-Brahamastra: Dev

The first installment of the movie from Astraverse was praised for its story and VFX effects. The second installment is reported to feature Ranveer Singh and is going to be a prequel to the first installment.

-Ramayana

The buzz for this movie is strong. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part one will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, Sunny Deol, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The hype around this movie has built a great level of expectations.

-Parva

Known for his movie The Kashmir Files which got into a lot of controversies, the director Vivek Agnihotri earlier announced a movie named Parva which will be based on Mahabharat. Not many details have been revealed about the project.

-Mahabharata

Known for movies like RRR and Baahubali, the director SS Rajamouli earlier revealed that he will soon come up with an upcoming movie Mahabharata which will be in 10 parts.

-Ashwatthama

Shahid Kapoor is known for playing some really memorable characters in movies like Haider, Kaminey, Chance Pe Dance and Bloody Daddy. It is reported that the actor has joined Vashu Bhagnani for his movie Ashwatthama. It is also said that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead role.

