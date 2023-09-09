Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel

Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for the sequel and fans cannot keep calm as he has unveiled the amazing early art work of Brahmastra- Part 2: Dev on instagram.
MUMBAI: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released exactly a year back on 9th September 2022. It was a blockbuster and fans were mesmerized by the visuals, and amazing VFX that left everyone spellbound. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others. Now, Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for the sequel and fans cannot keep calm as he has unveiled the amazing early art work of Brahmastra- Part 2: Dev on instagram.

Also Read-Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Sharing the stunning visuals Ayan wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEVEarly Concept Art Work  Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration 

#brahmastra2 #DEV

One netizen wrote, “Ohh Freak… Full Power!!” another wrote, “Waiting since 1 St part” one commenced, “Please Ayan Sir Make also AstraVerse Anime”

Check the post here;

In another post Ayan celebrated one year of Brahmastra-Paer 1: Shiva and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! 

Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life !

P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

Also Read-SAD! Ayan Mukerji expresses his disappointment to the media for THIS reason

There are reports that suggest that Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be part of the film.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 


    
 

About Author

