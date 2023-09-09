Brahmastra-Part 2: Wow! Ayan Kukerji unveils the ‘Early Concept Art Work’ of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer’s sequel

MUMBAI: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released exactly a year back on 9th September 2022. It was a blockbuster and fans were mesmerized by the visuals, and amazing VFX that left everyone spellbound. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others. Now, Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for the sequel and fans cannot keep calm as he has unveiled the amazing early art work of Brahmastra- Part 2: Dev on instagram.

Sharing the stunning visuals Ayan wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEVEarly Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration

One netizen wrote, “Ohh Freak… Full Power!!” another wrote, “Waiting since 1 St part” one commenced, “Please Ayan Sir Make also AstraVerse Anime”

In another post Ayan celebrated one year of Brahmastra-Paer 1: Shiva and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra!

Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life !

P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

There are reports that suggest that Dev will be played by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be part of the film.

