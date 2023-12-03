Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34

MUMBAI:When a movie is released during the Holiday weekend, a good opening and a good weekend are guaranteed, but 2022 was a different year because it seemed like audiences were just not interested in going to theatres and watching Hindi movies.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 was one of the major releases of 2022. The movie was released during the Eid weekend last year, and the trailer grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office.

Runway 34 took an opening of Rs. 3 crores at the box office which was very low. The film did show growth over the weekend, but not a great one. The movie’s lifetime collection was Rs. 32.96 crore which is very low looking at the star cast.

Reportedly, the budget of Runway 34 was Rs. 75-80 crore, so if the movie collected Rs. 32.96 crores, it was a huge flop at the box office. When the movie was released on OTT, it did get a better response as the audience watched it on the digital platform and liked it.

In 2022, Ajay Devgn had three releases, Runway 34, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. While Runway 34 and Thank God were flops, Drishyam 2 became a super hit at the box office.

Now, all eyes are on Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The film’s trailer and songs have grabbed everyone’s attention. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.



