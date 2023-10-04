Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada

MUMBAI:In 2022, when many stars were giving flops, Kartik Aaryan gave a super hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Well, apart from Kartik, many things worked in the favor of the film like the franchise factor, credibility of Tabu, the music and more.

Kartik started 2023 with Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trailer and the songs of Shehzada had received a decent response and it was expected that it might do well at the box office, but that didn't happen.

Shehzada took an opening of Rs. 6 crore and failed to show a great growth over the weekend and on weekdays it had fallen flat. The movie's lifetime collection was Rs. 26 crore.

Now, let's talk about the budget of Shehzada. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 85 crore and it was one of the highest budget films of Kartik Aaryan. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, then of course, Shehzada is a disaster at the box office.

Well, Shehzada's failure has once again proved that the audience is not interested in watching remakes. Let's hope that the filmmakers now keep themselves away from remakes.

Talking about Kartik’s upcoming movies, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, Kabir Khan’s next, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up. Let’s see what response these movies will get at the box office.

