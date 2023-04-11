Must read! Check out this hilarious reaction of Sanjay Dutt on the viral chappal game of paparazzi

Actress Sanjay Dutt was spotted around the city and here is what the actor replies on the viral chappal game of paparazzi.
SANJAY

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in industry, over the time with his great characters and strong acting performance, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also at the Indian cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

The fans indeed always look forward to the spotting videos of the actor Sanjay Dutt and now this new video of the actor Sanjay Dutt is getting viral all over the internet as he was spotted around the city but the special part about the video is the way actor has reacted to the viral slipper game of paparazzi in a hilarious way.

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities reacting in different ways on the slipper game of the camera people for leaving the slippers behind while clicking the pictures and now in this video too we have seen some slippers are left behind and the way the actor has reacted saying, “Chappal le le beta” it was not the sentence but the way actor said was hilarious.

This video of the actor is getting viral all over the internet and no doubt this is one of the beautiful videos of the actor Sanjay Dutt we have seen in recent times.

What are your views on this viral video and famous Chappal game of camera person, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

