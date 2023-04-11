Box office! UT 69, Aankh Micholi and The Ladykiller falls flat, have a look at the collections

MUMBAI: It was a Friday yesterday and we have seen few more releases at the box office, these new releases were UT 69 starring Raj Kudra taking us to his jail journey, along with Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur and the last one is The Ladykiller starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. These movies had strong or no buzz before the releases and the box office numbers of these movies have shocked us.

Talking about the movie UT 69 starring Raj KUndra has collected 10 lakhs, well this is very average, on the other hand movie Aankh Micholi Mrunal Thakur and Abhmanyu has collected 20 lakhs, well the buzz of the was decent but still did not managed to grab the footfalls at the cinema halls.

The shocking figures are coming from the movie The Ladykiller starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie had no buzz, in fact many people did now know the movie has been released, the movie has collected only 38000, which is very bad for any movie. This figure has shocked us and we know what will be the journey of this movie at the box office.

Apart from these new releases, the movie 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is still holding its position and is the first choice for the movie goers, the movie has collected 1.75 crore on 2nd Friday and the total collection of the movie is 14.75 crores. Indeed this shows that the content wins at the end and we see the movie 12th Fail getting great response.

