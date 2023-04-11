Confirmed! We are going to see agent Kabir, Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the biggest release of the Year 2023 the movie that has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading role along with Emraan Hashmi as the main villain is directed by Band Baja Baraat and Fan director Maneesh Sharma.

Tiger 3 is the fifth movie in the YRF spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Ever since the teaser and the trailer was out the fans were looking forward to the this crossover we are going to see in the upcoming movie, and there are many fan theories that are floating all over the internet where they are trying to decod the entry of superstar Shahrukh Khan as Pathaan in the movie.

There were many reports which were saying that we can we can also see Hrithik Roshan in the movie Tiger 3 but there was no confirmation about the same, having said that now there are many reports which are floating all over the Internet since morning which are saying that Hrithik Roshan will be seen as agent Kabir Tiger 3.

Yes you heard right as per the latest reports, it is said that there one of our favourite agent Kabir will be seen in a very specia cameo in Tiger 3. Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and excitement of Tiger 3 has raised to a different level now.

Talking about the special cameo of superstar Shahrukh Khan as Pathaan in the movie Tiger 3 it is at to be a jail break sequence were Pathaan will rescue Tiger in Pakistan. And now we look forward to see what kind of scene it will be for Kabir, Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens on 12th November.

