Must Read! Check out the list of actors who have temples dedicated to them

MUMBAI: Movies, series and all other similar art forms made for the entertainment purpose are loved and admired by the audience. Over the years, as cinema evolved, so did the content and so did people’s perception.

The love for cinema extends so far that the actors also get highly respected and the love of the audience is felt even in their personal lives. There are times when an actor plays a mythological role and even after the show or movie is done, the actor gets identified by the mythological character.

Similarly, there are also times when the actions and works of an actor in their personal life will be loved by the people so much that it will have a positive effect on the actor’s movies. However, sometimes, there is no limit to the love that the audience has for some actors.

Also read - Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'

Now, we are here with a list of celebrities who have temples dedicated to them. Check out the list below:

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has made us fall in love with his performances over the years. Even at the age of 81, he works so well that no young actor can even come close to him. Amitabh Bachchan is aware of the respect people have for him. The temple dedicated to the actor is located in Kolkata, West Bengal and is open 24x7 for all Bachchan lovers.

Rajinikanth

This Veteran actor is an ideal for every aspiring actor as even at the age of 72, he has such a strong presence that he plays the role of hero and people cheer for him with all their love. One of Rajinikanth’s fans loves him so much that he has made a temple in his house in Madurai dedicated to the actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Over the years, Samantha has compelled everyone to fall in love with her by her performances and her beauty. No doubt the actress looks incomparably beautiful, however, there are times when fans have a way to show out their love for their favourite actor and actresses. Here’s a similar case of a fan of the actress who has made a temple dedicated to Samantha, right in his house in Andhra Pradesh.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has gained a lot of love and respect, not just for his acting but also for his social works. Sonu Sood came as an angel for a lot of people during the Lockdown. This resulted in people preaching so highly that there is now a temple dedicated to the actor in Telangana. Sonu Sood had helped a huge number of people reach their homes safely by providing them travelling.

Nidhi Agerwal

Nidhi Agerwal is one of the most beautiful Indian actresses and she can really steal your heart with just a glance. However, there are different ways of expressing love to the person you love. Same is with the fans of Nidhi, who have expressed their love by making a temple dedicated to the actress. The temple is located in Chennai.

Also read -Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she looks stunning in this photoshoot

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.